5,341 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG opened at $174.97 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $189.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total value of $1,490,657.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,068 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

