5,653 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $776,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,724,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $523,000.

Shares of GEV opened at $255.05 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $257.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.02.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GEV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.66.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

