66,900 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Acquired by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,900 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $60,714,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,171,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 10,373.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,722 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $73,971,000 after buying an additional 1,025,833 shares during the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,876,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,104,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SE. Dbs Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

SEA Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE SE opened at $93.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,878.00 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $94.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

