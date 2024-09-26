695 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $2,773,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $962,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Waters by 2,134.3% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,251,163,000 after buying an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 187,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,725,000 after buying an additional 39,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.50.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $340.00 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $367.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.51 and a 200-day moving average of $324.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.09 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

