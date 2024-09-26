728 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Bought by Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,924,000 after acquiring an additional 94,680 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Polaris by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Polaris by 22.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.18.

Shares of PII opened at $83.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.51. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $106.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

