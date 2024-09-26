74,586 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,586 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,892,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $120.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.34. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

In related news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,007,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,595,745. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.47.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

