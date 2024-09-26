88,742 Shares in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 88,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6,360.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $35.24 on Thursday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.28 million. Analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.