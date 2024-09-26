92,200 Shares in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 92,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 223.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Federal Signal by 30.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,206.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.33. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

