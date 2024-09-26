926 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000. Booking makes up approximately 1.0% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $401,371,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $4,175.70 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,182.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,773.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3,738.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,064.21.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

