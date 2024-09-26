9,486 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.5% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $583.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $560.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.