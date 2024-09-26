98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance
98532 has a twelve month low of C$12.04 and a twelve month high of C$14.76.
98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.63. The business had revenue of C$90.78 million for the quarter.
About 98532 (KMP.TO)
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
