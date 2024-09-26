A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Stock Price Down 11.1%

A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 148,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 373% from the average session volume of 31,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

A.I.S. Resources Stock Down 11.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$816,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About A.I.S. Resources

A.I.S. Resources Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and exploiting natural resource properties. It primarily explores for lithium and gold deposits. The company also purchases and sells EV battery materials. A.I.S. Resources Limited was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

