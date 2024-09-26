AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stake Boosted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,832,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter worth $1,748,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON stock opened at $107.30 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $109.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.77 million. AAON had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised AAON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,850.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,927 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

