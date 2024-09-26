AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
AB Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %
ABDP traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,930 ($25.84). The stock had a trading volume of 267,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,509. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of £442.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,271.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,962.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,943.16. AB Dynamics has a one year low of GBX 1,277 ($17.10) and a one year high of GBX 2,462 ($32.97).
AB Dynamics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AB Dynamics
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- China’s Tech Stocks Surge: What Top Investors Know That You Don’t
Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.