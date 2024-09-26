AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

AB Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

ABDP traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,930 ($25.84). The stock had a trading volume of 267,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,509. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of £442.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,271.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,962.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,943.16. AB Dynamics has a one year low of GBX 1,277 ($17.10) and a one year high of GBX 2,462 ($32.97).

AB Dynamics Company Profile

Featured Articles

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

