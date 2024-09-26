Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,886 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises 1.1% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,494,000 after purchasing an additional 512,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $37,632,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,036.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,615,000 after buying an additional 399,922 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $32,897,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 613.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after acquiring an additional 306,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $137.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.93. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 47.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

