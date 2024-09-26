Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Buys 111 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $685,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,704 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,204 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,997,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $162.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.27. The stock has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.