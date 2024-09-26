Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,727 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 360.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.
Antero Midstream Stock Performance
Antero Midstream stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.34.
Antero Midstream Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AM
Antero Midstream Company Profile
Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Antero Midstream
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.