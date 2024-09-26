Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 548.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,785 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $167.08 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.71 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.16 and a 200 day moving average of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 3.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.06.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $335,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,971 shares in the company, valued at $46,127,205.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $335,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,127,205.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $4,013,434.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $91,487.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,562 shares of company stock valued at $20,920,899 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

