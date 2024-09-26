Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after buying an additional 3,258,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,893,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,639,000 after acquiring an additional 255,949 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,335,000 after acquiring an additional 672,087 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

