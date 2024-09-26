Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Purchases 175 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 41.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average of $68.98. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $82.11.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 41.19% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -42.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $74,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $74,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $6,038,270.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,608,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,232,321.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,042. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

