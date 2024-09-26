Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Purchases 374 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNV. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 404.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 893.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $28,366.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.81.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $47.83.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

