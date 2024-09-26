Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 168 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,231 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,815,000 after acquiring an additional 213,637 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,257,000 after purchasing an additional 207,306 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:MTUM opened at $202.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.65.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

