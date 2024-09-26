ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $18.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.5058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.