Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, a growth of 111.3% from the August 31st total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 80,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 183,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 26.1% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 43,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 34.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FAX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.32. 141,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,705. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Increases Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

