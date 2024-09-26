abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEO) Stock Price Down 1%

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 574 ($7.69) and last traded at GBX 574 ($7.69). 113,776 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 103,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.77).

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 574 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 553.80. The stock has a market cap of £880.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,435.00 and a beta of 0.78.

About abrdn Private Equity Opportunities

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.