Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.550-12.910 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.8 billion-$68.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.7 billion. Accenture also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $356.14.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $336.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.04. The company has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,149,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

