Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $395.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $329.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACN. Bank of America cut their price target on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $293.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.14.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $16.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $353.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,500,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,115. The company has a market cap of $221.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.15.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

