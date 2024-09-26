accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
accesso Technology Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of LON ACSO traded down GBX 3.74 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 520.26 ($6.97). The company had a trading volume of 57,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,071. The stock has a market cap of £209.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3,716.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 596.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 635.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. accesso Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 482 ($6.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 768.20 ($10.29).
accesso Technology Group Company Profile
