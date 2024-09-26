accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON ACSO traded down GBX 3.74 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 520.26 ($6.97). The company had a trading volume of 57,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,071. The stock has a market cap of £209.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3,716.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 596.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 635.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. accesso Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 482 ($6.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 768.20 ($10.29).

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

