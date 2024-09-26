ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Holdings Trimmed by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,579 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 157,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

