ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance
Shares of ACSAY stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $9.39.
About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
