Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) vs. Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Critical Survey

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Quince Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quince Therapeutics N/A -46.04% -24.34% Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.63% -21.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quince Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quince Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Quince Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.39 million ($0.76) -1.05 Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.37 million ($1.06) -2.21

Acumen Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quince Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats Quince Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quince Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Quince Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene. Its AIDE technology platform, a drug/device combination platform that uses an automated process to encapsulate a drug into a patient's own red blood cells, as well as consists of an automated equipment the RCL, a sterile single-use consumable treatment kit comprising EryKit, Syringe Kit, drugs, and process solutions. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc. and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2022. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Quince Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quince Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.