Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives $127.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.1 %

ADUS stock opened at $133.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $136.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.85.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,082. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 64.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.3% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.