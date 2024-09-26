Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Rating Reiterated by BWS Financial

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Adeia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adeia

Adeia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADEA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 363,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,010. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.46. Adeia has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $13.39.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $87.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. Adeia had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 33.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adeia will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adeia

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Adeia by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,365,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,857 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adeia in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,198,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,296,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 325,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Adeia by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,748,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after buying an additional 159,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Adeia by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,117,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,167,000 after acquiring an additional 132,718 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adeia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.