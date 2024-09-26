Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Down 46.2% in September

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the August 31st total of 272,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Adial Pharmaceuticals
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Adial Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ADIL opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.30.
About Adial Pharmaceuticals
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
