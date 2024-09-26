Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by DSC Advisors L.P.

DSC Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.1% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $517.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,722.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,759 shares of company stock worth $4,603,153 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

