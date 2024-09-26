Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Down 0.4%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $515.57 and last traded at $515.85. 773,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,234,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $517.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Melius cut Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $606.40.

The stock has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,759 shares of company stock worth $4,603,153. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 244,008 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $3,524,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

