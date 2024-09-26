Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($3.08) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Adriatic Metals Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of LON ADT1 traded up GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 187.60 ($2.51). The company had a trading volume of 243,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,181. Adriatic Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 124.20 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.51, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £608.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,705.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 192.24.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adriatic Metals news, insider Michael Ian Rawlinson bought 17,982 shares of Adriatic Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £24,815.16 ($33,228.66). Insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.