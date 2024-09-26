Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATGE. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

ATGE opened at $75.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.47. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $80.18. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $71,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $71,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 24,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $1,862,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,440 shares of company stock worth $10,889,450. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

