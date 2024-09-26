Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $216.52

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 216.52 ($2.90) and traded as high as GBX 223.90 ($3.00). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.95), with a volume of 632,957 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.02) target price on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 239.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 216.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market cap of £471.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

