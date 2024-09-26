Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.99

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 134092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

Advantest Stock Up 7.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $889.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Advantest Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

