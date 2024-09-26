AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Up 107.0% in September

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Stock Performance

DWAW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $80.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.42% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

