AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the August 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DWSH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.18. 1,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,182. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $10.12.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

