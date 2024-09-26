AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 656 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $116.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.73. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Bank of America downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Novartis

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.