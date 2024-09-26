AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 815 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK stock opened at $40.56 on Thursday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GSK shares. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

