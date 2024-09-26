AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8,633.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759,754 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,565.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,078,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,304.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,078,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928,945 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

