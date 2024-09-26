AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIRR. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 53,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $73.91 on Thursday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.