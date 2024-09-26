AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,106 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Shell by 83.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,675,000 after buying an additional 993,342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,400,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,132,000 after purchasing an additional 793,136 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Shell by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,180,000 after purchasing an additional 772,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Shell by 65.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after buying an additional 673,624 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $42,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Down 2.0 %

Shell stock opened at $68.02 on Thursday. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $74.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.63 and its 200 day moving average is $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

