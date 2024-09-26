AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Hershey by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 336,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,672,000 after buying an additional 27,693 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 748,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,503,000 after buying an additional 89,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $191.00 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $211.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

