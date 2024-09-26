AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,082 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 813.1% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 22.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 47.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 23.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $233.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $245.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,855 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.08.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

