AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,896 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

MDT stock opened at $89.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.